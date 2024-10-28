  • 會員
AH股新聞

28/10/2024 17:28

【大國博弈】外交部：中方嚴正抗議美中情局企圖誘騙中方人員投靠

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》中國外交部發言人林劍在今日的例行記者會上表示，近日美國
中央情報局公然在網絡社交媒體發布「中文網絡投靠操作指南」，企圖以此蠱惑誘騙中方人員投
靠中情局，這是對中國國家利益的嚴重侵犯，中方對此嚴正抗議。中方將堅決打擊境外反華勢力
的滲透破壞活動，有力維護國家主權、安全和發展利益。（ｊｑ）

