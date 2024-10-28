  • 會員
28/10/2024 09:25

【人行操作】人行２４１６億逆回購利率持平，淨投放３２７億

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行２４１６億元（人民幣．下同）７天
期逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒５％。
　　公開市場今日有２０８９億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放３２７億元。
　　本周公開市場有２２５１５億元逆回購到期，其中，周一到周五分別有２０８９億、
１５８４億、７９２７億、７９８９億、２９２６億元到期。（ｊｑ）

