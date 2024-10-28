  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
北上食買玩
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

28/10/2024 16:03

【聚焦數據】首９月國有企業利潤總額降２﹒３％，營收增１﹒２％

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》中國財政部公布，１－９月，全國國有及國有控股企業營業總
收入６１０５８０﹒１億元（人民幣．下同），同比增長１﹒２％；利潤總額３２４８７﹒０億
元，同比下降２﹒３％；應交稅費４４１３６﹒７億元，同比增長０﹒１％。
　　９月末，國有企業資產負債率６４﹒９％，上升０﹒１個百分點。（ｓｌ）

想要獨家投資理財Tips？即Like etnet 全新Facebook專頁► 立即讚好

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Maxcare光療脈衝復康帶 (價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

當特朗普炸起麥記薯條，美國內戰還要打嗎？

25/10/2024 13:33

大國博弈

SFISF登場

23/10/2024 08:10

傾力救市

銀色債券 | 銀債最多獲分24手，申請23手或以下獲全數配發

21/10/2024 17:03

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處