29/10/2024 16:54

《神州民企》泰格醫藥（３３４７）首三季純利按年跌５６﹒７２％

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》泰格醫藥（０３３４７）（深：３００３４７）首三季純利約
８﹒１３億元（人民幣．下同），按年跌５６﹒７２％；收入５０﹒６８億元，按年跌
１０﹒３２％。
　　單計第三季，純利約３﹒２億元，按年跌３４﹒７４％；收入約１７﹒０９億元，按年跌
１１﹒８７％。（ｋｌ）
　
＊有關業績的詳情，請參閱該公司之正式通告

