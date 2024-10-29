  • 會員
AH股新聞

29/10/2024 17:48

《國企紅籌》人保（０１３３９）首三季純利按年增７７﹒２％

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》中國人民保險集團（０１３３９）（滬：６０１３１９）公布
，今年首９個月純利錄３６３﹒３億元（人民幣．下同），按年增加７７﹒２％；總收入錄
４６９５﹒７６億元，按年增加１２﹒２％。
　　單計第三季，純利１３６﹒４４億元，按年增加２０﹒９４倍；總收入錄１７７２﹒６９億
元，按年增加２８﹒５％。（ｋｌ）

