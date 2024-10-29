  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
輕鬆護老
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

29/10/2024 14:25

《Ａ股焦點》華策影視衝高回落挫７％，前三季營收淨利雙跌

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》華策影視（深：３００１３３）今日表現波動，大幅高開創下
９﹒４元人民幣的階段新高，之後衝高回落，目前大跌近７％，報８﹒２９元人民幣。
　　公司公告，前三季營收淨利雙雙下滑，營收同比下降３９％、淨利潤同比下降４９％。不過
，第三季業績回升，歸母淨利潤同比增長９﹒４６％。（ｃｔ）

第九屆「傳媒轉型大獎」請投etnet經濟通一票！► 立即行動

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Maxcare光療脈衝復康帶 (價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

FX MONDAY｜前瞻美國PCE及非農數據｜投機者轉揸美元...

28/10/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

當特朗普炸起麥記薯條，美國內戰還要打嗎？

25/10/2024 13:33

大國博弈

SFISF登場

23/10/2024 08:10

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處