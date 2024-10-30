  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
大國博弈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

30/10/2024 10:46

《駐京專電》中證監吳清會見印尼駐華大使，交流加強資本市場合作

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明３０日北京專電》中國證監會主席吳清在京會見了印度尼西
亞駐華大使周浩黎（Ｄｊａｕｈａｒｉ　Ｏｒａｔｍａｎｇｕｎ），雙方主要就加強中國與印尼
雙邊經貿關係與資本市場合作等議題進行了交流。

《說說心理話》：講講常見年輕人理財問題！想「人有我有」？認可理財社工分享理財觀念小秘訣！► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Maxcare光療脈衝復康帶 (價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

總統大選的最後一英里：「沙啞嗓之決戰」

29/10/2024 15:25

大國博弈

FX MONDAY｜前瞻美國PCE及非農數據｜投機者轉揸美元...

28/10/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

SFISF登場

23/10/2024 08:10

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處