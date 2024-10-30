  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
理財秘笈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

30/10/2024 17:20

《中國要聞》廣州花都等４個省級開發區升級國家級經濟技術開發區

　　《經濟通通訊社３０日專訊》國務院同意廣州花都經濟開發區、江西貴溪經濟開發區、重慶
涪陵工業園區、瀋陽金融商貿開發區等４個省級開發區升級為國家級經濟技術開發區，分別定名
為廣州花都經濟技術開發區、貴溪經濟技術開發區、涪陵經濟技術開發區、瀋陽金融商貿經濟技
術開發區。（ｓｌ）

想要獨家投資理財Tips？即Like etnet 全新Facebook專頁► 立即讚好

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Maxcare光療脈衝復康帶 (價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

東北亞再起風雲，朝鮮半島或捲入混戰

30/10/2024 15:42

大國博弈

FX MONDAY｜前瞻美國PCE及非農數據｜投機者轉揸美元...

28/10/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

SFISF登場

23/10/2024 08:10

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處