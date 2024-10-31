  • 會員
31/10/2024 09:10

《國企紅籌》潤藥（３３２０）附屬東阿阿膠首九月淨利年增４７％

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》潤藥（０３３２０）公布附屬東阿阿膠（深：０００４２３）
截至２０２４年９月３１日止首三季度表現，純利１１﹒５２億元人民幣按年升４６﹒７％；期
內收入４３﹒２９億元人民幣，升２６﹒３％。（ｈｃ）
　
＊有關業績的詳情，請參閱該公司之正式通告

