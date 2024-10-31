  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
輕鬆護老
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

31/10/2024 16:32

長汽（０２３３３）據報擬發可換股債券，集資最多７８億元

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》外電引述知情人士表示，長城汽車（０２３３３）
（滬：６０１６３３）考慮發行可轉換債券，集資最多１０億美元（約７８億港元）。
　　知情人士稱，長汽已與顧問就潛在發行事宜進行了初步討論，相關討論處於初步階段，可能
也會決定不發行。（ｂｉ）

《說說心理話》：講講常見年輕人理財問題！想「人有我有」？認可理財社工分享理財觀念小秘訣！► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Maxcare光療脈衝復康帶 (價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

真知灼見－溫灼培 | 英國大幅加稅惟未損英鎊匯價

31/10/2024 11:09

貨幣攻略

東北亞再起風雲，朝鮮半島或捲入混戰

30/10/2024 15:42

大國博弈

SFISF登場

23/10/2024 08:10

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處