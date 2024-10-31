  • 會員
AH股新聞

31/10/2024 16:57

交通銀行（０３３２８）︰李曜辭任外部監事，即日起生效

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》交通銀行（０３３２８）（滬：６０１３２８）公布，外部監
事李曜因期滿退任，自今日起不再擔任該行外部監事、監事會提名委員會主任委員、監事會財務
與內控監督委員會委員職務。（ｋｌ）

《說說心理話》：講講常見年輕人理財問題！想「人有我有」？認可理財社工分享理財觀念小秘訣！► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

