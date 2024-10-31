  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
消委會報告
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

31/10/2024 15:43

《中國要聞》阿斯利康中國總裁受查，外交部：保障外企合法權益

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》阿斯利康全球執行副總裁、國際業務主席及中國總裁王磊正在
中國配合調查，或與此前阿斯利康涉及的醫保騙保和藥品走私案件相關。外交部發言人林劍在例
行記者會上被記者問及能否提供調查相關的細節？林劍回應：「有關情況建議向中方的主管部門
了解」。他又指，中國政府歡迎外國企業在華投資經營，將依法保障他們的合法權益。（ｃｔ）

第九屆「傳媒轉型大獎」請投etnet經濟通一票！► 立即行動

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Maxcare光療脈衝復康帶 (價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

真知灼見－溫灼培 | 英國大幅加稅惟未損英鎊匯價

31/10/2024 11:09

貨幣攻略

東北亞再起風雲，朝鮮半島或捲入混戰

30/10/2024 15:42

大國博弈

SFISF登場

23/10/2024 08:10

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處