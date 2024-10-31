  • 會員
31/10/2024 13:39

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升０﹒２５％，大金融繼續領先

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》Ａ股市場午後升幅略為收窄，滬綜指升０﹒２５％，報
３２７４﹒２７點，滬深３００指數跌０﹒１％，深成指升０﹒７２％，創業板升０﹒９％。上
海Ｂ股升１﹒４％，深圳Ｂ股升１％。大金融、智譜ＡＩ概念領漲。（ｒｙ）

