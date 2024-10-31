  • 會員
AH股新聞

31/10/2024 08:54

光大銀行（０６８１８）派中期股息，每股１０﹒４分

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》光大銀行（０６８１８）（滬：６０１８１８）公布，擬向全
體普通股股東派發２０２４年度中期現金股息，每股派１０﹒４分。
　　該集團指，擬派發現金股息６１﹒４５億元，人民幣佔合併報表中歸屬於股東淨利潤的
２５﹒１％，佔合併報表中歸屬於普通股股東淨利潤的２６﹒０４％。現金股息以人民幣計值和
發布，以人民幣或港幣向股東支付。（ｗｈ）

