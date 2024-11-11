  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
山今養生智慧
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

11/11/2024 09:39

《駐京專電》中國與意大利簽署競爭領域合作協議，將開展信息交流

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１１日北京專電》國家市場監管總局公布，在國家主席習近
平和意大利總統馬塔雷拉的共同見證下，國家市場監督管理總局局長羅文與意大利駐華大使安博
思簽署了兩國競爭領域合作諒解備忘錄。根據上述合作文件，中意將就共同關注的競爭議題開展
信息交流、經驗分享、能力建設等活動，共同維護公平競爭的市場秩序。

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！ ► 即睇詳情

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞維柏健webber naturals ®健骨MSM(活絡配方) (價值HK$412)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

高息定存 | 渣打3個月存息減至3.3厘，虛銀逆市加至3.5...

11/11/2024 17:48

貨幣攻略

特朗普對華開刀

11/11/2024 08:10

大國博弈

11月8日的三件大事

08/11/2024 08:10

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處