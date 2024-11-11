  • 會員
11/11/2024 10:55

《打擊貪腐》新疆兵團第六師副政委王永信涉嚴重違紀違法受查

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》中紀委國家監委網站通報，新疆生產建設兵團第六師五家渠市
黨委常委、第六師副政委，統戰部部長王永信涉嫌嚴重違紀違法，目前正接受新疆生產建設兵團
紀委監委紀律審查和監察調查。
　
　　公開資料顯示，５５歲的王永信擁碩士研究生學歷，曾任第六師副師長、五家渠市副市長等
職。（ｓｌ）

