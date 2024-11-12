  • 會員
12/11/2024 13:35

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後跌幅擴至０﹒６％，航空、保險領跌

　　《經濟通通訊社１２日專訊》滬綜指午後跌幅擴至０﹒６３％，報３４４８﹒１８點，滬深
３００指數軟０﹒２８％，深成指升０﹒２７％，創業板升０﹒８９％。上海Ｂ股升０﹒１２％
，深圳Ｂ股揚０﹒８２％。目前保險股、航空股領跌。（ｒｙ）

