13/11/2024 09:57

《駐京專電》藍佛安晤土耳其國庫和財政部部長：交流宏觀經濟形勢

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１３日北京專電》中國財政部部長藍佛安８日在京會見土耳
其國庫和財政部部長希姆謝克，雙方就宏觀經濟形勢、兩國財金合作等議題交換了意見。財政部
副部長廖岷和土駐華大使穆薩等參加會見。

