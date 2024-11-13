  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
理財秘笈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

13/11/2024 08:33

《國企紅籌》中國國航（０７５３）獲中證監批覆發Ａ股，一年有效

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》中國國航（００７５３）（滬：６０１１１１）公布，向特定
對象發行Ａ股股票申請獲得中國證監會同意註冊批覆。
　　該集團指，近日收到中國證監會出具有關批覆，包括同意該集團向特定對象發行股票的註冊
申請，批覆自同意註冊之日起１２個月內有效。該集團發行應按照報送上海證券交易所的申報文
件和發行方案實施。（ｗｈ）

【與拍賣官看藝術】畢加索的市場潛能有多強？亞洲收藏家如何從新角度鑑賞？► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞維柏健webber naturals ®健骨MSM(活絡配方) (價值HK$412)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

如何評價總統大選中的Loser

12/11/2024 15:23

大國博弈

高息定存 | 渣打3個月存息減至3.3厘，虛銀逆市加至3.5...

11/11/2024 17:48

貨幣攻略

11月8日的三件大事

08/11/2024 08:10

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處