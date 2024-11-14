  • 會員
AH股新聞

14/11/2024 10:05

《駐京專電》教育部：２０２５屆高校畢業生料增至１２２２萬人

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１４日北京專電》教育部、人力資源社會保障部聯合召開工
作會，部署做好２０２５屆高校畢業生就業創業工作。據統計，２０２５屆全國普通高校畢業生
規模預計達１２２２萬人，同比增加４３萬人。
　
　　教育部部署各地各高校多措並舉促進高校畢業生就業。９月以來，各地各高校已開展招聘活
動５﹒５萬場，提供崗位信息１０９３萬條。

