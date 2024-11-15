  • 會員
AH股新聞

15/11/2024 17:08

神華（１０８８）１０月煤炭銷售量按年升２％，首十月升３﹒６％

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》中國神華（０１０８８）（滬：６０１０８８）公布，今年
１０月商品煤產量按年升０﹒４％至２７６０萬噸，煤炭銷售量按年升１﹒９％錄３８２０萬噸

　
　　今年首１０個月商品煤產量按年升０﹒９％至２﹒７２億噸，煤炭銷售量按年升３﹒６％至
３﹒８億噸。（ｒｈ）

