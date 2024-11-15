  • 會員
15/11/2024 11:49

《中國要聞》韓媒：尹錫悅將在秘魯與習近平會談，商加強經濟合作

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》據《韓聯社》報道，在秘魯出席亞太經合組織（ＡＰＥＣ）峰
會的南韓總統尹錫悅將於今日與中國國家主席習近平舉行會談。
　
　　南韓國家安保室第一次長金泰孝在當地媒體中心發布上述消息指，韓中領導人將就加強雙邊
經濟合作、人文交流等方案進行討論，預計雙方屆時還將就朝鮮半島等地區局勢深入交換意見。
（ｓｌ）

