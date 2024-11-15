  • 會員
15/11/2024 15:20

《打擊貪腐》廣東省發改委副主任兼能源局長吳道聞涉嚴重違法受查

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》廣東省紀委監委通報，廣東省發展改革委副主任、省能源局局
長吳道聞涉嫌嚴重違法，目前正接受廣東省監委監察調查。
　
　　公開資料顯示，５８歲的吳道聞長期在東莞市工作，曾先後出任東莞市建設局總工程師、副
局長，東莞市副市長，２０１４年任廣東省發改委副主任，２０１８年兼任廣東省能源局局長。
（ｓｌ）

