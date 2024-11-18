  • 會員
18/11/2024 13:37

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升０﹒７７％，深成指創業板倒跌

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》Ａ股三大指數午後升跌不一，滬綜指升０﹒７７％，報
３３５６﹒３４點，滬深３００指數升０﹒５２％，深成指轉跌０﹒７８％，創業板跌
１﹒３４％。上海Ｂ股升０﹒４３％，深圳Ｂ股升０﹒５３％。（ｒｙ）

