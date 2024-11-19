  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
消委會報告
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

19/11/2024 10:10

《Ａ股焦點》１０月證券交易印花稅大增１﹒５倍，券商板塊向好

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》財政部公布數據顯示，隨著市場預期明顯改善，１０月股票成
交額顯著放大，帶動證券交易印花稅大幅增長１﹒５３倍。
　　滬深券商板塊向好，目前升幅０﹒３％，東方財富（深：３０００５９）升１﹒３６％，中
信證券（滬：６０００３０）升０﹒８５％。（ｃｔ）
　

想要獨家投資理財Tips？即Like etnet 全新Facebook專頁► 立即讚好

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞HIZERO F100 仿生潔地機(價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

大陸領導人首點名賴清德搞「台獨」

19/11/2024 08:00

大國博弈

FX MONDAY｜美滙獲利回吐風險大？｜金價可趁調整吸納？...

18/11/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

還有大招嗎？

18/11/2024 08:10

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處