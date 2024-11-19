  • 會員
19/11/2024 13:51

《以舊換新》商務部：汽車以舊換新補貼申請量突破４００萬份

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》商務部最新數據顯示，截至１１月１８日２４時，全國汽車報
廢更新和置換更新補貼申請均突破２００萬份，兩者合計超過４００萬份。
　
　　１０月份，乘用車零售量２２６﹒１萬輛，同比增長１１﹒３％；新能源乘用車零售量
１１９﹒６萬輛，同比增長５６﹒７％。（ｃｔ）

