19/11/2024 16:35

【傾力救市】吳清：互換便利首批５００億元操作已經落地

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》中證監發布中證監主席吳清在第三屆國際金融領袖投資峰會上
的致辭，吳清表示，會同人民銀行快速推出了證券基金保險公司互換便利和股票回購增持再貸款
兩項貨幣政策工具，目前，互換便利首批５００億元人民幣操作已經落地，超過１２０家上市公
司披露了回購增持再貸款。（ｃｔ）

