  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
北上食買玩
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

19/11/2024 08:32

《國企紅籌》東方電氣（０１０７２）高級副總裁李忠軍辭職

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》東方電氣（０１０７２）（滬：６００８７５）公布，收到高
級副總裁李忠軍辭職報告，申請辭去高級副總裁職務及不再擔任任何職務。
　
　　該集團指，李忠軍因工作調動而辭任，他在任職期間與董事會及監事會並無意見分歧，亦無
有關辭任其他事宜須股東垂注。（ｗｈ）

【與拍賣官看藝術】畢加索的市場潛能有多強？亞洲收藏家如何從新角度鑑賞？► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞HIZERO F100 仿生潔地機(價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

FX MONDAY｜美滙獲利回吐風險大？｜金價可趁調整吸納？...

18/11/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

中國清朝保護赴秘魯華工案：瑪耶西號案件

18/11/2024 08:40

大國博弈

還有大招嗎？

18/11/2024 08:10

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處