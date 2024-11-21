  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
山今養生智慧
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

21/11/2024 10:07

【聚焦人幣】１０月人民幣國際支付份額２﹒９３％，連跌三個月

　　《經濟通通訊社２１日專訊》環球同業銀行金融電訊協會（ＳＷＩＦＴ）數據顯示，１０月
人民幣國際支付份額降至２﹒９３％，較９月的３﹒６１％再下跌，是從７月歷史新高
（４﹒７４％）連跌三個月。（ｃｔ）

【你點睇？】民主派初選案，45名罪成被告判囚4年2個月至10年不等，你認為判刑是否具阻嚇作用？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞HIZERO F100 仿生潔地機(價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

高息定存 | 工銀亞洲3個月存息加至3.6厘，華僑調整快閃優...

20/11/2024 15:58

貨幣攻略

精彩的場外雙邊會晤「喧賓奪主」

19/11/2024 15:34

大國博弈

還有大招嗎？

18/11/2024 08:10

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處