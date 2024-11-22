  • 會員
22/11/2024 09:27

《ＡＩ熱潮》李彥宏：明年初發布文心大模型新版本，鞏固領先優勢

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》百度（０９８８８）創始人、董事長兼首席執行官李彥宏在第
三季度財報電話會上透露，百度將於２０２５年初發布文心大模型的新版本，以鞏固在基礎模型
上的領先優勢。
　
　　李彥宏表示，１１月，文心大模型日均調用量達１５億次，相較一年前首次披露的５０００
萬次日均調用量，增長了３０倍。（ｅｗ）

