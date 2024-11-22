  • 會員
AH股新聞

22/11/2024 08:28

《國企紅籌》廣發証券（０１７７６）發公司債券籌４５億人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》廣發証券（０１７７６）（深：０００７７６）公布，
２０２４年面向專業投資者公開發行短期公司債券（第七期）發行４５億元人民幣，超額認購約
２﹒２７倍。
　
　　該集團指，有關債券票面利率１﹒８８％，而債券承銷商及關聯方獲配５﹒１億元人民幣。
（ｗｈ）

