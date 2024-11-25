  • 會員
25/11/2024 09:24

【人行操作】人行２４９３億逆回購利率持平，淨投放７６７億

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行２４９３億元（人民幣．下同）７天
期逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒５％。
　
　　公開市場今日有１７２６億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放７６７億元。
　
　　本周公開市場有１８６８２億元逆回購到期，其中，周一至周五分別有１７２６億元、
２８８３億元、３０２１億元、４７０１億元、６３５１億元到期。（ｊｑ）

