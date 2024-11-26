  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
說說心理話
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

26/11/2024 11:22

《駐滬專電》陳翊庭：港交所正與滬深交易所合作優化互聯互通措施

　　《經濟通通訊社駐滬記者林雯婕２６日上海專電》港交所集團行政總裁陳翊庭今日在上海舉
辦的２０２４ＨＫＥＸ中國論壇上致辭時提到，目前，港交所正在與滬深交易所就滬深港通納入
ＲＥＩＴｓ、引入大宗交易機制以及人民幣櫃台納入港股通交易等優化措施進行緊密合作，希望
可以盡快落實，為境內外投資者提供更多投資選擇和便利。

【你點睇】港鐵失倫敦伊利沙伯線專營權，你認為「國際化」遇挫的港鐵應否將重心轉移回本地？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞HIZERO F100 仿生潔地機(價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

美國兵推唬嚇，醉翁之意在「保護費」？

26/11/2024 08:00

大國博弈

高息定存 | 10萬元起存3個月最高3.9厘，渣打加至3.6...

25/11/2024 18:51

貨幣攻略

提振A股 | 高盛：繼續給予A股市場「高配」建議

20/11/2024 13:58

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處