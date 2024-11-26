  • 會員
AH股新聞

26/11/2024 16:08

《中國要聞》深交所：本周六開展深市交易結算系統全網測試

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》深交所定於２０２４年１１月３０日８：３０至１４：００組
織全網測試，通過模擬深市證券和深港通下的港股通證券日常交易、非交易等業務的委託申報、
成交回報、行情接收、股份和資金清算交收等業務處理過程，檢驗市場參與各方技術系統的正確
性。（ｊｑ）

