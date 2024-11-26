  • 會員
26/11/2024 13:40

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升０﹒２６％，深成指轉跌０﹒１％

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》滬綜指午後升幅收窄至０﹒２６％，報３２７２﹒１１點，滬
深３００指數升０﹒２２％，深成指倒跌０﹒１％，創業板指軟０﹒３８％。上海Ｂ股升
０﹒０６％，深圳Ｂ股則跌０﹒２３％。水產品、農業股領先大市。（ｒｙ）

