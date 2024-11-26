  • 會員
etnet專輯
大國博弈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

26/11/2024 15:02

【聚焦數據】首十月國有企業利潤總額降１﹒１％，營收增０﹒９％

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》中國財政部公布，１－１０月，全國國有及國有控股企業營業
總收入６７６６０６億元（人民幣．下同），同比增長０﹒９％；利潤總額３５３７１﹒９億元
，同比下降１﹒１％；應交稅費４８５２４﹒７億元，同比下降０﹒４％。
　
　　１０月末，國有企業資產負債率６４﹒９％，上升０﹒１個百分點。（ｓｌ）

