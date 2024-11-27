  • 會員
27/11/2024 09:16

《駐京專電》京滬等５個國際消費中心城市１１月消費增５﹒９％

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２７日北京專電》１１月初，商務部組織北京、上海、廣州
、天津、重慶等５個城市聯動舉辦中國國際消費中心城市精品消費月，啟動儀式１１月３日在上
海舉辦。
　
　　有關機構數據顯示，１１月上中旬，５個城市商品消費額同比增長５﹒９％，餐飲消費額同
比增長１２％，消費市場總體呈現回穩向好發展態勢。

