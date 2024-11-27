  • 會員
AH股新聞

27/11/2024 09:23

【人行操作】人行２６８３億逆回購利率持平，淨回籠３３８億

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行２６８３億元（人民幣．下同）７天
期逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒５％。
　
　　公開市場今日有３０２１億元逆回購到期，即今日淨回籠３３８億元，結束連續兩個交易日
放水。（ｊｑ）

