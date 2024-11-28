  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
北上食買玩
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

28/11/2024 09:23

【人行操作】人行１９０３億逆回購利率持平，淨回籠２７９８億

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行１９０３億元（人民幣．下同）７天
期逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒５％。
　
　　公開市場今日有４７０１億元逆回購到期，即今日淨回籠２７９８億元。
　
　　另外，人行今日開展２０２４年第十一期央行票據互換（ＣＢＳ）操作，本期操作量為
３８﹒７億元，期限３個月，費率等其他素未有變化。（ｊｑ）

【你點睇】港鐵失倫敦伊利沙伯線專營權，你認為「國際化」遇挫的港鐵應否將重心轉移回本地？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞HIZERO F100 仿生潔地機(價值HK$3,980)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

歐洲重回20分鐘解決矛盾的時代

27/11/2024 13:07

大國博弈

高息定存 | 10萬元起存3個月最高3.9厘，渣打加至3.6...

25/11/2024 18:51

貨幣攻略

內險股 | 金監總局促保險業轉變發展模式，內險股股價持續受壓...

25/11/2024 17:05

傾力救市

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處