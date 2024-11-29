  • 會員
AH股新聞

29/11/2024 12:59

網易否認深圳公司全體裁員，稱是針對單個產品的調整，員工已內轉

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》網傳網易深圳全部裁員，主要涉及遊戲業務部門。《澎湃新聞
》引用接近網易相關人士解釋，對於裁員具體情況，這是幾個月之前的調整了，是針對一款單產
品的常規調整，很多同事都已經內轉到其他產品了。
　
　　該人士還表示：「全部裁員什麼的，肯定是假的」。　（ｃｔ）

