29/11/2024 13:33

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升１﹒４％，創業板指彈３﹒４％

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》Ａ股市場午後保持升勢，滬綜指升１﹒４１％，報
３３４２﹒２５點，滬深３００指數升１﹒７４％，深成指升２﹒２６％，創業板指彈
３﹒３６％。上海Ｂ股升０﹒８２％，深圳Ｂ股揚０﹒９４％。軟件服務、機器人概念升幅居前
。（ｒｙ）

