29/11/2024 12:23

【大國博弈】不加徵為反制美措施加徵關稅的商品，中國再延期清單

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》國務院關稅稅則委員會公告，對美國加徵關稅商品第十四次排
除延期清單將於１１月３０日到期，決定自２０２４年１２月１日至２０２５年２月２８日，對
相關商品繼續不加徵為反制美３０１措施所加徵的關稅。
　
　　根據附件商品清單，相關商品包括高嶺土、遙控航拍無人機等。（ｓｌ）

