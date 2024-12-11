  • 會員
11/12/2024 13:38

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升０﹒１１％，創業板指轉跌０﹒３５％

　　《經濟通通訊社１１日專訊》Ａ股市場午後漲跌不一，滬綜指升０﹒１１％，報
３４２６﹒５７點，深成指升０﹒０８％，創業板指升轉跌０﹒３５％，滬深３００指數軟
０﹒３１％。上海Ｂ股升０﹒６３％，深圳Ｂ股升０﹒３８％。ＡＩ眼鏡概念領漲，金融板塊保
險、銀行等走跌。（ｒｙ）

