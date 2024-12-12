  • 會員
12/12/2024 16:22

《駐京專電》商務部：中澳近期已就進口澳洲龍蝦進行技術溝通

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１２日北京專電》就中國何時解除對澳洲龍蝦的進口禁令，
中國商務部新聞發言人何亞東表示，中澳雙方主管部門近期已在進行技術溝通，以解決澳龍蝦輸
華檢驗檢疫問題。希望雙方繼續堅持互相尊重，互利合作，妥善解決好各自經貿關切。

