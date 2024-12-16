  • 會員
AH股新聞

16/12/2024 08:42

《國企紅籌》上海電氣（０２７２７）控股股東６﹒７億股解除質押

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》上海電氣（０２７２７）（滬：６０１７２７）公布，控股股
東電氣控股通知，控股股東發行可交換該集團Ａ股債券已於１１月１９日全額換股，累計換股約
１０﹒４億股，電氣控股於本月１２日辦理完成質押專戶中約６﹒６８億股解除質押手續。
　
　　該集團指，電氣控股目前持有約６７﹒１億股，佔４３﹒０９％股權，無質押股份。
（ｗｈ）

