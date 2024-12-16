  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
理財秘笈
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

16/12/2024 08:57

《駐京專電》人行陶玲出席Ｇ２０財政和央行副手會，討論明年工作

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１６日北京專電》二十國集團（Ｇ２０）輪值主席國南非
１１－１２日在約翰內斯堡召開任期內首次Ｇ２０財政和央行副手會議，中國人民銀行副行長陶
玲出席會議並發言。
　
　　會議圍繞「團結、平等和可持續」這一主題，討論了２０２５年Ｇ２０財金渠道工作重點，
推動在宏觀經濟政策協調、國際金融架構、金融部門改革、可持續金融及普惠金融等議題上加強
合作。

樂本健【雙12感謝祭】雙重優惠．賞完再賞► 了解詳情

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet30周年連環賞】睇住賞Maxcare美天復康寶(升級版) (價值HK$1,680)

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，華僑1個月定存4厘208日3.8...

15/12/2024 10:55

貨幣攻略

「狂人」上場勢打壓，香港怎應對？

13/12/2024 07:48

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

秋天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處