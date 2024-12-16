  • 會員
AH股新聞

16/12/2024 16:46

【聚焦人幣】１１月人行口徑外匯佔款減少近３８９億，連減八個月

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》人民銀行數據顯示，１１月末人行口徑外匯佔款餘額為
２２０３４４﹒３５億元人民幣，環比減少３８８﹒６９億元人民幣，連續８個月減少。
