16/12/2024 08:26

民生銀行（０１９８８）股東新希望獲准增持最多６８００萬股

　　《經濟通通訊社１６日專訊》民生銀行（０１９８８）（滬：６０００１６）公布，近日收
到國家金融監督管理總局關於該行變更股權的批覆，該局同意該行股東新希望集團子公司新希望
化工投資自批覆之日起６個月內通過二級市場增持該行不超過６８００萬股。
　
　　該集團指，增持後，新希望化工及其一致行動人合計持有該行不超過約２２﹒３９億股，持
股比例不超過５﹒１２％。（ｗｈ）

