18/12/2024 09:18

《中國要聞》中證監吳清會見余偉文，就深化兩地市場互聯互通交流

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》中國證監會官網公布，１２月１７日，中國證監會主席吳清會
見了香港金融管理局總裁余偉文率領的香港銀行公會代表團。
　
　　雙方分別介紹了內地與香港經濟金融形勢和金融市場運行近況，並就深化兩地資本市場互聯
互通和債券市場等領域務實合作、支持香港鞏固和提升國際金融中心地位等議題進行了交流。
（ｃｔ）

