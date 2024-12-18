  • 會員
大國博弈
AH股新聞

18/12/2024 08:37

《神州民企》東江環保（００８９５）收回逾１億人幣應收帳

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》東江環保（００８９５）（深：００２６７２）公布，下屬全
資子公司廈門綠洲環保產業於近日收到廈門市生態環境局撥付的２０２４年度廢棄電器電子產品
處理專項資金，金額為約１﹒１２億元人民幣。
　
　　該集團指，將積極與有關政府部門、企事業單位客戶溝通，繼續推進應收帳款回款相關工作
。（ｗｈ）

